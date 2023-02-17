Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28 Million

What once was Lil Wayne's "dream mansion" in Alison Island, one of the ritziest neighborhoods in all of Miami, has now found a new owner. The price is a bit less than the $29.5 million he'd initially listed it for back in September of last year, but he's now found a buyer after cutting the asking price down to $28 million.

Wayne bought the mansion in 2017 for $16.8 million and then gave it a host of custom amenities to his own specifications, including an outdoor kitchen and a reflecting pool.

Altogether, the home has more than 10,600 square feet of interior space, with seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, all situated on a beautiful 23,760-square-foot lot with 110 feet of waterfront. Here's how the home was described in its official marketing materials, which decided to leave out the Weezy connection:

"Quality, design, and execution. This new Contemporary home is a result of meticulous planning and precise execution. Perfectly located on the best location within Gated Allison Island. Direct Sunsets, tranquil waters, and vast water-frontage, 110′, offer the best panoramic views the island has to offer. Home features a tall custom crafted Mahogany entry, uniquely lacquered fireplace, 22′ ceilings in the great room.

"Bright and open kitchen, custom Italian cabinetry Subzero and Wolf appliances adjacent to exposed courtyard with two 20ft living walls. Butlers kitchen and staff quarters with dedicated entrance. Individual cellars for wine purists."

The sale means Wayne is exiting Miami after a long residence in the city, having moved into a $15.4 million home in the Hidden Hills community in Los Angeles. The rapper has not commented on the deal publicly, so it's not known whether he intends to return any time soon.

As for Lil Wayne's former Miami dream mansion, you can take a look at it in the video below from S&S Global Relocation on YouTube: