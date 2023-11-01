Lil Uzi Vert Would Like $6 Million For His Los Angeles Area Mansion

Lil Uzi Vert is ready to part ways with his hilltop mansion outside Calabasas. He just put the mansion on the market with an asking price of $6 million. If he finds a buyer at that price, he'll be making a tidy profit of $1.6 million compared to what he paid for it back in the spring of 2021.

The house itself is a secluded 1.4-acre getaway from the Hollywood rat race, nestled within the gated community of Bell Canyon, where many a celebrity has called home over the years. Some of the other names to have lived there include everyone from Joe Rogan and Shaquille O'Neal to Trey Songz and Alyssa Milano, to name just a few.

The property itself is currently listed as "coming back soon" to the market on Zillow, so it's possible that a change in price might be in its future. But here's how it describes the home in the meantime:

"Experience the pinnacle of modern design combined w/the highest standard in luxury living. Located in the prestigious gated equestrian community of Bell Canyon, the private gated driveway leads you to the newly built 7,000sqft Estate with spectacular endless panoramic views. This stunning one of a kind architectural masterpiece has an invisible corner design, walls of glass, floating staircases, wrap around balcony's, open floor plan with natural light and high-end finishes, tying the living spaces all together."

Outdoor entertaining seems to be a central element of the property's outdoor features, including a covered pool/spa, and outdoor kitchen and bar, and plenty of room for lounging and taking in those surrounding views. Then there are the outdoor amenities of Bell Canyon itself, like 70 miles of hiking trails, tennis courts, a private park, and an equestrian complex.

Take a look at Lil Uzi Vert's impressive and modern mansion towards the outer edge of LA in the video below by (GreatNAME) photos on Vimeo: