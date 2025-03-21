Liam Neeson Prices Longtime Upper West Side Apartment At $10.8 Million

Want to live in the New York City apartment that legendary actor Liam Neeson has owned for over 25 years? You now have your chance, as Neeson has listed his longtime Upper West Side condo with an asking price of $10.8 million, a significant price cut from the almost $12.8 million asking price he listed it for in the first part of 2024.

Neeson and his late wife Natasha Richardson purchased the dwelling in 1999, paying $3 million for three formerly separate units at the Park Millennium building in Lincoln Square. While modest by Hollywood movie star standards, the condo still boasts five beds and five baths across about 4,500 square feet of living space. And as the listing points out, the location almost literally could not be better: "Just one block from Central Park, high above Lincoln Square, this home enjoys epic vistas from an unbeatable location," it boasts. The listing goes on:

"Upon entering, a grand foyer and wide entry gallery provide an ideal space to showcase your finest artwork. The light-flooded, massive, corner Great Room is a true showstopper, with elegant custom millwork and double exposures offering exceptional views of the park. The eat-in kitchen wrapped in windows is a chef's dream, offering expansive counter, cabinet and storage area in a large pantry closet. A large adjacent corner family room offers a cozy place for your morning coffee, to gather to watch TV, or in the evening to take in the changing sunset light. A large-scale dining area is perfect for entertaining the largest of parties."

The apartment also has its own laundry room, and the Park Millenium has plenty of other amenities itself, including a gym, a swimming pool, and a basketball court, as well as the expected 24-hour doorman and concierge service. And in case you were wondering, the monthly expense for this condo in this building comes to $5,315.

Despite selling an apartment he's owned for more than a quarter of a century, Neeson isn't saying goodbye to New York. But his primary residence is about 90 miles outside the city, a giant 34,000-square-foot farmhouse-style mansion in Millbrook.