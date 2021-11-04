Less Than A Year After Paying $8 Million, Gene Simmons Lists Las Vegas Mansion For $15 Million

splits: 7

The pairing of KISS frontman Gene Simmons and Las Vegas, Nevada would seem on paper to be a natural fit. But less than a year after purchasing a home in the Vegas suburb of Henderson for $8 million, Simmons is now putting the house back on the market for $15 million, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Simmons told the paper he has "no regrets" about putting the home back on the market, since both he and his family ended up spending very little time there owing to Simmons's own busy touring schedule and his wife (model Shannon Tweed) and kids' preference for cooler climates. As for the home itself, it's a Las Vegas suburban palace worthy of the God of Thunder, sprawling across 11,000 square feet with features like an outdoor floating walkway, a two-story "great room" with glass walls and a view of the Las Vegas Strip, an 11-seat movie theater, and a bar with a 12,000 gallon saltwater aquarium.

Many of these features come from improvements that Simmons had done during his short time as the property's owner, but the most impressive improvement started as a vacant lot next door. Simmons purchased the half-acre slice of what he called "bare earth" and then spent a reported $1 million on parklike landscaping. 130 elm, ash, myrtle and tipu trees were planted by a local nursery (Simmons agreed to lend his celebrity to a promotional video in exchange for the two-day job), and now whoever purchases the home will also have a half-acre "private oasis" in which every tree is kept irrigated via computer control.

Here's how the soon-to-be-former Gene Simmons Las Vegas home is described in its official listing, for $14.95 million:

"This distinctive and modern estate offers unparalleled artistic beauty unrivaled anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley area. As one enters the home through a private courtyard with an illusional floating pathway over a koi pond, soaring spaces and geometric elements add to the feeling of lightness. The disappearing glass walls throughout the property further blend the indoor space with the outdoor beauty of the surrounding landscape. Inside the home natural stone, wood accents, and unfinished concrete are paired together to provide a complete sensory experience with dramatic linear artistry. It is truly a property with unparalleled uniqueness, in a location that simply cannot be replicated."

You can take a look at the house in the video below, courtesy of Evangelina Petroni of the Ivan Shear Group and BHHS Nevada Properties: