Less Than A Year After Buying It, Trevor Noah Lists Bel Air Mansion For $30 Million

If you're up on your celebrity real estate, you might still remember that just ten months ago, "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah purchased an impressive Bel Air mansion for $27.5 million. Now, as first reported by Dirt.com, the comedian and author is attempting to "flip" the home for a tidy profit, having listed it with an asking price of $29.75 million.

With more than 11,300 square feet of interior living space, six bedrooms, and 11 bathrooms, the short-lived Noah residence is a place for almost anyone to stretch out in absolute comfort and luxury. Here's a piece of the home's current official listing:

"Stunning custom architectural by Mark Rios, FAIA. A masterpiece of restrained, understated design. Quality and craftsmanship are evident throughout every inch of the museum-level design, with attention to detail second to none. Enter through the main private gated motor court, or separate discreet staff entrance with gate. The living areas are flooded with natural light throughout and flow seamlessly from indoors to outside. Fabulous outdoor spaces include a pavilion with outdoor kitchen and infinity pool. The timeless design is thoughtfully executed and combines not only significant spaces for entertaining, but also perfectly scaled private spaces for comfortable everyday living."

The listing goes on to highlight the home's gym, sauna, and private screening room, as well as a security booth and separate guest apartment. And it's all safely nestled under the watchful eyes of a Crestron home automation and security system.

The house is Noah's last reported property in California, and it's not known whether he's planning to buy anything else in the area or make his Manhattan penthouse his sole residence for a while. In any case, you can take a look at the mansion Trevor Noah is now attempting to sell in the video below, courtesy of the Decor Ranch YouTube channel: