Leaving Brooklyn For Los Angeles, Ben Simmons Lists NYC Condo For $17 Million

Back in February of this year, NBA star Ben Simmons made his on-court debut with the Los Angeles Clippers. Before that he'd been with the Brooklyn Nets since 2022, and now Simmons is ready to cut ties with the Brooklyn condo he purchased there in 2023, listing it with an asking price of $16.995 million.

That's almost $3 million more than what he paid for two separate units of the upscale building when it was still under construction, a purchase price that included the costs of combining both units into one. The result is a sprawling luxury condo that has more than 5,200 square feet of interior space, with five bedrooms, six baths, and two half baths. And as the listing points out, that doesn't include the views, which are some of the finest in the world, nor the outdoor terrace from which to enjoy them:

"Set high above the city in Dumbo's most exclusive new development, Residence 21A/D at Olympia is an ultra-luxurious sanctuary spanning 5,261 SF (312 SM) of flawless design, with an expansive 322 SF (29.9 SM) wraparound terrace offering breathtaking 180-degree views of the Manhattan skyline, New York Harbor, and the Statue of Liberty."

Despite its lofty location, the residence is said to be perfect for entertaining and includes such amenities as a home theater, a dressing room, a walk-in closet specifically for shoes, and heated floors. Then there are the extras offered by the Olympia Dumbo building itself, including a tennis court, a two-lane bowling alley, a gym (with boxing facilities), a sauna, a juice bar, a lobby lounge, and more.

Simmons only lived in the place for a couple of years, but he made it his own with some custom touches. Most notably, there's a display case specifically set up for his extensive collection of high-end Japanese collectible Be@rbrick figures, an expensive hobby that he can afford even after losing nearly $20 million in fines one season.

You can take a look at a different unit in the Olympia Dumbo below from realtor John Fernandez on YouTube: