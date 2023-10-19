Late TV Producer Steven Bochco's Los Angeles Mansion Sells For $25 Million

The late Steven Bochco, perhaps best known as the creator of classic cop series "NYPD Blue," lived in an impressive Pacific Palisades mansion until his death in 2018. At that point, it was inherited by his son Jesse Bochco, and now the home has been sold to media financier Joe Ravitch for the sum of $25 million.

Bochco purchased the property in 1997, but he's not the biggest name to be associated with it since its construction in 1937. Back in the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone reportedly occupied the mansion at some point early in his film stardom.

As for the property itself, it's certainly worthy of movie stars and TV royalty, as its official listing helps make clear:

"The Steven Bochco Estate by famed architect Paul Williams, situated on a double lot comprised of nearly 1.4 acres, is the most exquisite offering on the market today. Through the gates and surrounded by an irreplaceable masonry wall and lush landscaping, the level of privacy is unmatched with park-like grounds that include an incredible pool and spa, cabana, guest house, expansive yard and tennis court. This newly renovated estate features an entertainer's floor plan that flows seamlessly into each room with an abundance of natural light. Highlights of the main residence include a gourmet chef's kitchen, stunning library, formal living room, family room with projector screen, and a private guest apartment wing. The primary suite has gorgeous vaulted ceilings with dual bathrooms and walk-in closets. This trophy estate is an architectural masterpiece in the most prime area of Los Angeles to create the ultimate compound in the Riviera."

The younger Bochco first listed the home for sale last summer with an asking price of $35 million, so Ravitch has gotten a gem of Los Angeles real estate for something of a discount.

You can take a look at what was once the Steven Bochco Estate in the video below from the BHRealEstate YouTube channel: