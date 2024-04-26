Late Fashion Designer Max Azria's $85 Million Holmby Hills Compound Is Going Up For Auction

The late fashion designer Max Azria died in 2019, and during his life, he owned and extensively renovated an almost three-acre compound in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles. In 2015, it was listed for sale with an asking price of $85 million, but after a few dips and spikes in price, a buyer was never found. Now the property's owners are taking a different approach, sending the home to the auction block in May.

A no-reserve auction will commence on May 9th, but the property is also being listed simultaneously with an asking price of $55 million, the same price it was most recently listed for after both an increase and a reduction in the asking price (at its highest point in 2016, it was listed for $88 million).

The home's recent asking price history is something of a rollercoaster, but as official marketing materials try to make clear, it's still a gem with an important architectural pedigree and plenty of luxurious amenities:

"Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at this completely reimagined Paul Williams designed Holmby Hills estate that spans an approx. 2.8 acres. Comprised of 3 structures with a total of nearly 30,000 SF, this world-class property offers utmost privacy. Set behind a gated long driveway, the expansive motor court accommodates 20+ cars. Timeless transitional traditional with the latest and greatest amenities and a flawless floor plan suited for your family, staff, and all of your needs. A 5,500 SF structure offers a theater, game room, and a prestigious home office to run your empire. The main house showcases a fusion of style and functionality, featuring grand spaces for entertaining. The 14 bedrooms and 25 baths exemplify elegance. Amenities include a catering kitchen and wellness-focused pool house with Hammam. The impeccably manicured grounds include a tennis court, lush lawns, Japanese garden, infinity pool, and a greenhouse to grow your own produce. Nestled within the coveted enclave of Holmby Hills this extraordinary estate sets a new standard for opulent living."

While the home was technically on the market for years before Azria's death, his widow, Lubov Azria, told WSJ that she is more serious about finding a buyer now than they had been previously:

"First we had different views of what we wanted the house to be—was it going to be a rental? We'd put it on the market, then things would change…now we're very serious about selling."

She also says that she hasn't lived in the home in some time and that it's been used as both a rental property and as a location for film and television. You can take a look at the home below in a video from the Williams & Williams Estates Group YouTube channel: