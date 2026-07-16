A 161-Acre Marin County Property Where Lars Ulrich Once Planned An Enormous Modern Mountaintop Mansion Has Been Donated To The Public

A little personal information about me: I grew up in Marin County, and my favorite band is Metallica.

When I was a teenager in the 1990s, Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield both lived in Marin. James now lives in Vail, Colorado. Jason Newsted lived in the East Bay in the 1990s and now lives in Montana and Florida. Kirk Hammett has always lived in San Francisco.

I never saw James Hetfield around town. That would have been awesome. I did see Lars around town from time to time. Roughly two or three times a year, and almost always one of the two local outdoor malls, The Village or Town Center. Seriously. I think Lars loved taking his family for lunch or dinner at the mall.

So, as someone who loves Metallica, has maintained a passion for Marin County real estate, and now runs CelebrityNetWorth, today's story lands squarely in the center of my personal passions Venn diagram.

Genentech Founder's Dream Mansion

Long before Lars Ulrich entered the picture, the King Mountain summit belonged to Dr. Herbert Boyer, the pioneering biochemist who co-founded Genentech and became one of the earliest major fortunes of the biotechnology industry.

Boyer acquired the Marin County ridgetop in the 1980s with plans to build an enormous Tuscan-style estate overlooking Larkspur, Kentfield, and San Francisco Bay.

This was no ordinary mansion proposal.

Over the course of the 1990s, Boyer navigated Marin County's famously difficult zoning, environmental, and planning processes. He ultimately secured official entitlements allowing a residential compound totaling approximately 27,500 square feet.

The approved estate reportedly included:

A sprawling main villa

Multiple guest and auxiliary residences

Swimming pools

Horse stables and corrals

Vineyards and orchards

Private roads and walking paths

Extensive landscaping and water features

Those approvals were an extraordinary accomplishment. Local residents had been fighting to preserve King Mountain since the 1980s, when developers began eyeing the area for residential construction. Marin County eventually purchased 131 acres on the mountain's lower slopes and secured a scenic easement over another 129 acres, but the privately owned summit retained valuable development rights.

After years of regulatory battles, Boyer had won permission to build one of the largest private residential compounds in Marin County.

And then he never built it.

For reasons that were never publicly explained, Boyer abandoned his plans before construction began and eventually placed the property on the market.

Enter Sandman

At some point in the early 2000s, Lars Ulrich acquired the property from Boyer through a sealed-bid auction. Lars bought the property through a trust called "Omega Three Trust."

Lars apparently had no interest in building Boyer's sprawling Tuscan villa. Instead, he hired acclaimed San Francisco architect Stanley Saitowitz to imagine something radically different for the mountaintop. The project was called "Omega 3."

Saitowitz envisioned a futuristic compound made up of four long concrete-and-glass structures laid directly into the hillside. Rather than disguising the mansion as a traditional country estate, the design leaned into the drama of the location. The house would have stretched horizontally across the ridge, with expansive walls of glass framing the surrounding mountains and bay. And perhaps to appease local opposition, Lars scaled the size of the estate down from an enormous 27,500 square feet to a much more modest 19,000 square feet 🙂

The main section was designed to contain the kitchen and family room, with children's playrooms below and bedrooms above. A separate eastern section would hold the primary suite. The central structure contained the entrance and formal living areas.

The western section was where the identity of the client became especially interesting. According to the architect's description, it was designed to contain "the music archives, studio, and work room for the rock-star owner."

There's actually a scene in the 2004 Metallica documentary "Metallica: Some Kind of Monster" where Lars takes his dad on a hike at the property. And thanks to whoever put the entire documentary on YouTube, I was able to load it up in the embed below (should start at the 33-minute mark):

Exit Sandman

For whatever reason (likely a combination of feasibility and local opposition), in 2015, Lars listed the property for $39 million. The asking price was later reduced to $25 million, and an attempted auction in 2021 ended without an accepted offer. The property subsequently returned to the market for $19 million. Below is a video tour of the property. At the 34-second mark, you can see a rendering of the mansion Lars once hoped to build:

Marin Open Space Trust Agrees To Buy The Land

For decades, local conservationists had dreamed of adding the King Mountain summit to Marin County's extensive open-space system.

The county already owned 108 acres elsewhere on the mountain, and the King Mountain Loop Trail allowed hikers to circle the private estate. But anyone who tried to reach the actual summit was stopped by a fence and a padlocked gate.

A Marin County staff report bluntly concluded that acquiring the property had historically been "financially infeasible."

According to the SF Chronicle, in early 2026, Marin Open Space Trust chairman Bill Long received a completely unexpected email.

The message came from a representative of the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, a Delaware-based private foundation that supports education, culture, medical research, and environmental conservation. Long had never heard of the foundation.

The representative wanted to know what it would take to purchase King Mountain and donate it to Marin County.

Long was initially skeptical. Conservation groups receive plenty of enthusiastic calls and emails that never amount to anything, especially when the property in question is worth tens of millions of dollars.

This offer was real.

Long contacted the King Mountain Open Space Association and Marin County. In April 2026, backed entirely by money from the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, Marin Open Space Trust signed an agreement to purchase the full 161-acre property from Lars' Omega Three Trust.

The final purchase price was not disclosed.

On July 14, 2026, the Marin County Board of Supervisors, acting as the Marin County Open Space District Board, approved the agreements needed to accept the donation.

The transaction will increase the King Mountain Open Space Preserve from 108 acres to approximately 269 acres. Most importantly, the previously inaccessible 32-acre summit will be permanently protected from development and eventually opened for public enjoyment.

In addition to providing enough money to buy the property, the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund is donating another $2 million to pay for at least a decade of:

Habitat restoration

Invasive-species removal

Trail and fire-road maintenance

Signs and public-access improvements

Long-term conservation work

Marin County has not announced exactly when hikers will be allowed to reach the summit. Officials will first need to inspect the property, restore portions of the land, and determine how it should connect to the existing trail system.

After decades of political battles, development proposals, and multimillion-dollar listings, opening King Mountain to the public could ultimately be as simple as unlocking a gate.

Did Lars Donate The Mountain?

Unclear. His trust certainly appears to have sold the property to the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund… for an undisclosed price. The Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund is supplying the purchase money. Marin Open Space Trust is buying the property and then donating it to Marin County.

It is entirely possible that Omega Three Trust agreed to accept substantially less than the property's previous $19 million asking price. It is also possible that the seller cooperated with the conservation organizations or accepted terms that made the deal unusually favorable.

Who Was Shelby Cullom Davis?

Born in 1909, Davis studied political science at Princeton and Columbia before earning a doctorate in Geneva in 1934. Early in his career, he worked as a European radio correspondent and later became an economist and adviser to Thomas E. Dewey, the governor of New York and two-time Republican presidential nominee.

From 1944 to 1947, Davis served as the first deputy superintendent of insurance for New York State.

It was not the most glamorous job in government, but it gave him an education that would eventually make him extraordinarily rich.

While regulating insurance companies, Davis learned how they collected premiums, invested those premiums, and built enormous portfolios of stocks and bonds. He noticed that many insurers generated dependable profits and dividends while trading at extremely low valuations.

In 1947, at age 38, Davis founded Shelby Cullom Davis & Company and began investing roughly $50,000 to $100,000 of his family's money.

He focused heavily on undervalued insurance stocks, including companies such as AIG and Chubb, along with insurers in Japan and other international markets.

His approach was influenced by Benjamin Graham's principles of value investing. Davis searched for financially strong companies that were being ignored or misunderstood by the broader market. After buying them cheaply, he was willing to hold the shares for years or even decades. Warren Buffett is another famous Benjamin Graham devotee.

When the strategy worked, Davis benefited twice. First, the insurance company's earnings increased. Second, Wall Street eventually recognized the company's quality and became willing to pay a higher multiple for those earnings.

The combination of rising profits and an expanding valuation became known as the "Davis Double Play."

Davis is widely credited with compounding his money at an average annual rate of more than 23% over approximately 47 years.

By the time he died in 1994, his personal fortune was estimated at $900 million.

Diplomat And Philanthropist

Davis did not spend his entire life studying insurance companies.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon appointed him United States ambassador to Switzerland. Davis remained in the role until 1975, serving under both Nixon and President Gerald Ford.

He and his wife, Kathryn Wasserman Davis, also became major philanthropists. They supported universities, libraries, historical research, international education, museums, cultural organizations, and environmental causes.

The Shelby Cullom Davis Center for Historical Studies at Princeton University was named in his honor. Davis also funded academic chairs and programs at institutions including Wellesley College, Colby College, and Tufts University's Fletcher School.

His descendants continued both sides of the family legacy.

His son, Shelby M.C. Davis, became a successful investor and helped build the family business that developed into Davis Advisors, an asset-management firm that has overseen tens of billions of dollars.

After Shelby Cullom Davis' death, members of the family continued his philanthropic work through several charitable organizations, including the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund.

A $3.1 Billion Charitable Fund

The foundation that stepped in to save King Mountain is not some small family charity writing occasional five-figure checks.

According to its 2024 federal tax filing, the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund controlled approximately $3.1 billion in net assets.

In 2024 alone, it made approximately $120.6 million in charitable disbursements. Public filings show that the fund has distributed more than $1 billion since 2013, even without counting several years for which conveniently summarized figures are not available.

Its major gifts have included:

$25 million to establish the Davis Alzheimer Prevention Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital

to establish the Davis Alzheimer Prevention Program at Brigham and Women's Hospital $10 million to support the Davis Science Center at Colby College

to support the Davis Science Center at Colby College Millions of dollars for scholarships and international education programs

Major grants to museums, performing-arts organizations, and historical institutions

Ongoing support for land trusts, wildlife organizations, and environmental conservation

That last category ultimately led the foundation all the way across the country to a fenced-off mountain in Marin County that was once the spot where a Genentech founder wanted to build a Tuscan villa and a rock star wanted to build a modern mountaintop lair/music archive.