L.A. Reid Lowers Price On Bel Air Mansion To $18 Million

After nearly three years on the market, famed record executive L.A. Reid has been unable to find a buyer for his sprawling mansion in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. So he's knocked the asking price down from its original $22.9 million to $17.995 million, which is only a hair more than the $17.99 million he paid for the property in 2016.

The luxury real estate market can be a challenging one, so Reid not being able to find a buyer for the mansion shouldn't be seen as a reflection of its quality as a residence. The beautiful multi-level mansion, built in 2015, sprawls across 11,246 square feet of living space, with room for seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. And the home's current listing touts both its incredible views and secluded privacy:

"The open floor plan with high ceilings and grand scale is perfect for entertaining. The expansive and meticulous landscaped lawn and outdoor entertainment area is the perfect setting for enjoying the Southern California lifestyle. Surrounding canyon and ocean views offer a level of tranquility and the utmost privacy unlike any other…Incredibly private on a promontory overlooking the rolling hills of Beverly Hills and Beverly Crest neighborhoods and hidden behind huge ficus hedges in the front."

The listing also touts the property's amenities, including: "a family room, den, gym, four fireplaces, elevator, 300-bottle glass wine cellar, and a state-of-the-art home theater with en-suite bar," as well as the two lower-level bedrooms that could be converted to other purposes like a gym, game room, or recording studio. Retractable glass walls separate the home's luxurious interior from its almost-as-luxurious exterior, where you'll find the obligatory infinity pool and spa.

If you're in the market for a big Bel Air mansion, this is an opportunity to get one at an almost $5 million bargain. But if you're still not convinced, you can take a look at L.A. Reid's LA mansion in the video below from Berlyn Media: