L.A. Reid Lists Bel-Air Mansion For $17.5 Million

Famed record exec L.A. Reid has been trying for well over five years to sell his massive Bel-Air mansion, first listing it back in 2019 with an asking price of $22.9 million. But even after slashing the price down to $21.5 million in 2021 and again down to $18 million the following year, he was unable to close a deal on the property. Now, he's trying once more, putting the home back on the market with yet another price cut, this time down to $17.5 million.

Don't let the price cuts trick you into thinking this is some sort of low-rent property. This is an eye-popping ultra-modern mega-mansion in the famously ritzy neighborhood of Bel-Air, and one with plenty of room at more than 11,000 square feet of living space. That's room for seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, plus a host of luxury amenities, an infinity pool with spa, a home movie theater with its own en-suite bar, a wine cellar with room for up to 300 bottles, and of course, some absolutely spectacular views of both the Los Angeles skyline and the surrounding canyons. The listing goes on to highlight the property's privacy and seclusion as one of its most impressive features:

"Surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees, this estate offers unmatched privacy while being just minutes from world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment. A true architectural masterpiece and statement of prestige, this is a rare opportunity to own an unrivaled retreat in the heart of one of Los Angeles' most coveted enclaves."

It's described in the listing as "an expansive entertainer's paradise," and it's easy to imagine a high-powered music industry legend like Reid holding many a swanky gathering there since he purchased it for $18 million back in 2016. But he evidently grew tired of it pretty fast, as he first started trying to sell it just three years after that.

Hopefully, Reid will be able to find a buyer for the property soon. Could it be you? Check it out for yourself in the video below from Berlyn Media on Vimeo and see what you think: