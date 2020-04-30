Kylie Jenner Purchases New $36.5 Million Home In Holmby Hills

TMZ reports that Kylie Jenner has recently made a significant new addition to her real estate portfolio in the form of a large "resort compound" that sprawls across more than 15,000 square feet of interior space. And she paid $36.5 million for the place, adding to her numerous properties in Calabasas and Palm Springs.

That's almost $9 million less than what the Holmby Hills house was most recently listed for, so Jenner got a pretty good deal on the mansion as well. Here's how the house was described in its official listing:

"One of the most private and secured properties on the market today. Brand new resort-compound on Mapleton drive, one of the best streets in the Holmby Hills/ Beverly Hills/ Bel air area. Exceptionally built and designed single story style modern compound offers the ultimate in elegance, style and technology and features many additional unique and important amenities. A dedicated guard house with a full bath and kitchen, a chef's kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, home theater, bars and game rooms, gym and a championship level lit sports court with pickle ball/basketball."

On top of all of its other features, the house certainly has plenty of room for guests, with seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, plus two guest apartments with their own living rooms, and another two guest suites with not only their own patios but their own private entrances as well. The whole spread is tucked away in privacy and security that has obvious appeal for anybody in the public eye.

The seller reportedly knows Jenner personally (which is probably part of why she got such a good deal), and also sold her some land in the Palm Springs area where she's said to be building yet another home.

As for this most recent acquisition, you can take a look at Jenner's new Holmby Hills home in the slideshow below, from the Luxurious Homes YouTube channel. Here it is: