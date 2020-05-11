Kylie Jenner Pays $15 Million For Vacant Lot In Hidden Hills

Kylie Jenner has added yet another piece of land to her seemingly ever-expanding real estate portfolio, Variety reports. The young entrepreneur has paid $15 million for what is – for the time being – a vacant lot in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, and what the property's listing once called "one of the largest in all of Hidden Hills."

The lot sprawls across five acres, but construction plans and the necessary permits are already in place for the property, since the sale included approval for plans to build an 18,000-square-foot mansion along with added trimmings like a 12-car garage, guest house, and barn. But it's also possible that Jenner will opt for a new custom-designed mansion on the land instead.

In any case, Jenner will be moving onto the property that was not too long ago owned by Miley Cyrus, who sold it about two years back to someone who then had the old house there completely torn down. It was this individual who got the permits for the aforementioned 18,000-square-foot project, but at some point or another she decided to sell the property to Jenner instead, making a nice $10 million profit against the $5 million she reportedly paid Cyrus for in the process.

Hidden Hills' seclusion has made it an increasingly popular area for the rich and famous, including several other members of Jenner's fellow Kardashian-Jenner family figures. It's also home to another residence owned by Kylie Jenner: a large, $12 million mansion that has reportedly served as her primary residence for the last few years. Jenner also has the deeds to a $36.5 million home in Holmby Hills, a $13.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, and another vacant lot located in La Quinta, California, a dessert resort community where she apparently plans to build yet another home.

Stay tuned to see exactly what Jenner ends up doing with these currently vacant lots.