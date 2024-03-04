Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Once Again Cut The Price On Their Beverly Hills Mansion

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been trying to find a buyer for the modern Beverly Hills mansion they bought together back in 2018. They first listed the property for sale in 2022, right around the time they broke up, for nearly $22 million. They tried again in March of last year, slashing the price to under $20 million. And now they're trying once more, this time cutting the asking price down to $17.995 million.

Even that sharply discounted price would still be a tidy profit compared to the $13.4 million bargain they got the over 9,000-square-foot home for back in 2018. The mansion has seven bedrooms and a whopping 11 bathrooms. As official marketing materials for the property make clear, this is a significant architectural work that has a lot more than living space to recommend it:

"Architectural compound in coveted lower BHPO pristinely set behind private gated driveway, offering sparkling city & ocean views. Minimalist lines intersect w/organic textures inspired by lush canyon surroundings, cultivating an immense sense of tranquility. Voluminous double-story foyer opens to meticulously sculpted, grand-scale Living & Dining spaces framed by walls of glass that effortlessly slide away to pool/spa, lounge & BBQ area for open indoor-outdoor living & entertaining. Chef's kitchen w/Miele appliances transitions to private terrace & garden, bringing the outside in. Expansive Master retreat showcases sweeping views w/dual bathroom suites, dual dressing rooms, sitting Lounge & Office. Unsparing collection of exclusive finishes throughout, featuring home automation, European oak flooring, Fleetwood sliders, Calacatta/Armani countertops, designer hardware & lighting. 3-car garage, Guest House, Library, Media, wine & laundry rooms. A stunning case study of Residence as Art."

Other amenities include a home theater, billiard room, and even a massage room, but only time will tell whether it, plus the most recent discount, will be enough to entice a buyer. In the meantime, take a look for yourself at the house in the video below from Ernie Carswell on YouTube:

