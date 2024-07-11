Kristin Cavallari Selling Her 29-Acre Estate Outside Nashville For $11 Million

Reality star Kristin Cavallari is parting ways with the 29-acre estate in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside Nashville, which she purchased back in 2020. Cavallari has listed the property, which includes a large main house in addition to multiple other structures, with an asking price of $11 million.

That's quite a bit more than what Cavallari reportedly paid for the property in 2020, when she snagged a deal in getting it for a little over $3 million. The main house spreads across almost 6,800 square feet, with four bedrooms and four and a half baths, and its official listing makes it sound like a paradise within a short drive to Music City:

"Chic country estate encompassing 28 private acres, a gorgeous main home, guest house and barn in an ideal Leipers Fork location. As you enter the main home you are greeted by updated stylish lighting, unique finishes & beautiful selections. Gather & unwind in the living room featuring custom built ins & wood burning fireplace. Entertain with ease in the spacious kitchen, complete with state-of-the art appliances & walk-in pantry for effortless hosting. Retire to the main level owner's suite, a haven of comfort, with recently added luxury closet that beams w/natural light & spa-inspired bathroom w/walk-in shower & soaking tub. Upstairs features three well-appointed en-suite bedrooms, rec room w/custom bunk beds and game room. The basement is a wellness retreat w/full workout facility & sauna. Enjoy the outdoors at the pool, firepit, screened in patio, greenhouse or chicken coop."

That guest house has plenty of space on its own, more than 3,000 square feet of it, and it definitely seems clear why such a spread would have been an appealing purchase for Cavallari as quarantine lockdowns loomed. But now, she's looking to turn a decent profit on the property.

The listing apparently provoked some speculation that Cavallari might be selling the property in order to move in with boyfriend Mark Estes. But a TMZ story clarifies that this is not the case, and she's said to be looking for her own new place in the Nashville area as well as spending a bit more time in a condo she owns in LA.

You can take a look at Cavallari's Nashville dream home, originally constructed in 2016, in the video below from Showcase Photographers on YouTube: