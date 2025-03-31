Kristin Cavallari Gets $9 Million For Nashville Estate

Reality star and podcaster Kristin Cavallari has been trying to sell her farmhouse-style 29-acre estate outside Nashville, Tennessee for almost a year now, having put it up for sale in June of last year.

Good news for Kristin! She found a buyer…albeit not at the $11 million asking price she initially had it listed for.

Instead, the home is now listed as "under contract" following multiple cuts in price, most recently being listed for $8.9 million.

Still and all, that's a lot more than the $3 million she paid for the property in 2020, not too long after her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler. But this isn't a case of simple appreciation of value. Back in 2022, she told TMZ she had overseen a total renovation of the property after she moved in, spending 18 months and untold amounts of money on updating and refurbishing it: "I did a lot of work. I completely gutted the kitchen, finished the basement, redid a lot of the bathrooms and added on to my closet," she said.

And despite the price cuts, this is a very handsome property in a gorgeous location in Franklin, Tennessee. It's a farmhouse-style estate with four beds and five baths across almost 6,800 square feet of interior space. Here's more from the listing:

"Chic country estate encompassing 28 private acres, a gorgeous main home, guest house and barn in an ideal Leipers Fork location. As you enter the main home you are greeted by updated stylish lighting, unique finishes & beautiful selections. Gather & unwind in the living room featuring custom built ins & wood burning fireplace. Entertain with ease in the spacious kitchen, complete with state-of-the art appliances & walk-in pantry for effortless hosting. Retire to the main level owner's suite, a haven of comfort, with recently added luxury closet that beams w/natural light and spa-inspired bathroom with walk-in shower & soaking tub. Upstairs features three well-appointed en-suite bedrooms, rec room with custom bunk beds and game room. The basement is a wellness retreat with full workout facility & sauna. Enjoy the outdoors at the pool, firepit, screened in patio, greenhouse or chicken coop."

Now, if nothing falls through with the buyer, the property will soon be changing owners. You can see it for yourself in the video below from Showcase Photographers on YouTube: