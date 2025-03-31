Kristin Cavallari Gets $9 Million For Nashville Estate

By on March 31, 2025 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Reality star and podcaster Kristin Cavallari has been trying to sell her farmhouse-style 29-acre estate outside Nashville, Tennessee for almost a year now, having put it up for sale in June of last year.

Good news for Kristin! She found a buyer…albeit not at the $11 million asking price she initially had it listed for.

Instead, the home is now listed as "under contract" following multiple cuts in price, most recently being listed for $8.9 million.

Still and all, that's a lot more than the $3 million she paid for the property in 2020, not too long after her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler. But this isn't a case of simple appreciation of value. Back in 2022, she told TMZ she had overseen a total renovation of the property after she moved in, spending 18 months and untold amounts of money on updating and refurbishing it: "I did a lot of work. I completely gutted the kitchen, finished the basement, redid a lot of the bathrooms and added on to my closet," she said.

And despite the price cuts, this is a very handsome property in a gorgeous location in Franklin, Tennessee. It's a farmhouse-style estate with four beds and five baths across almost 6,800 square feet of interior space. Here's more from the listing:

"Chic country estate encompassing 28 private acres, a gorgeous main home, guest house and barn in an ideal Leipers Fork location. As you enter the main home you are greeted by updated stylish lighting, unique finishes & beautiful selections. Gather & unwind in the living room featuring custom built ins & wood burning fireplace. Entertain with ease in the spacious kitchen, complete with state-of-the art appliances & walk-in pantry for effortless hosting. Retire to the main level owner's suite, a haven of comfort, with recently added luxury closet that beams w/natural light and spa-inspired bathroom with walk-in shower & soaking tub. Upstairs features three well-appointed en-suite bedrooms, rec room with custom bunk beds and game room. The basement is a wellness retreat with full workout facility & sauna. Enjoy the outdoors at the pool, firepit, screened in patio, greenhouse or chicken coop."

Now, if nothing falls through with the buyer, the property will soon be changing owners. You can see it for yourself in the video below from Showcase Photographers on YouTube:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Richard Chamberlain Net Worth
    Richard
    Chamberlain
  2. Kim Delaney Net Worth
    Kim
    Delaney
  3. Brian Dennehy Net Worth
    Brian
    Dennehy
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Alexander Armstrong Net Worth
    Alexander
    Armstrong
  6. Rachel Ward Net Worth
    Rachel
    Ward
  7. Kirk Kerkorian Net Worth
    Kirk
    Kerkorian
  8. Ronan Keating Net Worth
    Ronan
    Keating
  9. Deryck Whibley Net Worth
    Deryck
    Whibley
  10. Denny Hamlin Net Worth
    Denny
    Hamlin
  11. Peter Falk Net Worth
    Peter
    Falk
  12. Peter Stormare Net Worth
    Peter
    Stormare
  13. Walt Frazier Net Worth
    Walt
    Frazier
  14. Dave Navarro Net Worth
    Dave
    Navarro
  15. Blanket Jackson Net Worth
    Blanket
    Jackson
  16. John Forsythe Net Worth
    John
    Forsythe
  17. Lance Armstrong Net Worth
    Lance
    Armstrong