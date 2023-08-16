Kris Kristofferson Seeks $17.2 Million For 550-Acre Northern California Ranch

Three hours north of San Francisco in Elk, California, over 550 acres of beautiful outdoors just hit the market for the first time since it was purchased in the 1980s. It's Kristofferson Ranch, named for its present owner, music and film legend Kris Kristofferson, who has listed it for sale with an asking price of $17.2 million.

While Kristofferson Ranch gets its name from the man who purchased it for an undisclosed sum over 40 years ago in 1980, the property actually dates back to the 1800s when the ranch was established as a dairy farm. That's per some official marketing materials for the ranch, which go on to describe the 557-acre spread in rapturous terms:

"Just below the road house sits the cavernous rocky outcropping, known as Devils Basin. This dramatic setting played host to the filming of Karate Kid 3 and is considered some of California's most pristine coastline. With nearly 1 mile of ocean frontage, cattle, timber production and residential development, the ranch offers endless possibilities to the next owner. Multiple building envelops with panoramic ocean views run along the ridge lines throughout the property. The well-maintained road network throughout the ranch will carry you from water's edge to the coastal meadows overlooking Manchester State Park. This is a place of solace. A fortress of solitude. Where tranquility in nature surrounds and heightens the senses. Where Pacific Ocean back drops, accentuate the majesty of old growth redwoods."

Kristofferson and wife Lisa Kristofferson have reportedly been leasing part of the ranch out for purposes of cattle grazing, but now they've decided "it's time to let it go and move on," according to WSJ.

The property is a paradise on Earth for nature lovers, with over 300 acres of open pasture and another 250 acres of forestland. Several structures stand on the property, including 2,400-square-foot barn that the Kristoffersons have repurposed as a vacation home, and a 1,900-square-foot, four-bedroom ranch house.

While the property is large enough to be subdivided, the Kristoffersons prefer to think it will be able to remain intact, although its listing agent Justin Nadeau of Mendo Sotheby's International Realty, whoever ends up buying it will likely have to either repair the existing structures or tear them down and start developing from scratch.

You can take a look at Kristofferson Ranch in the video below, courtesy of Nadeau's YouTube channel: