Kris Jenner Sells Hidden Hills Home To Katharina Harf, An Heiress With A Prior Family Connection

It's a small world after all, as the saying goes, and Kris Jenner's most recent real estate transaction is only the latest example of how true that saying really is. Variety reports that Jenner has sold her 9,459-square-foot home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood to one Katharina Harf, the heiress of the large Coty Inc. fortune. As those who have been keeping up with the Kardashian/Jenner clan know, Coty Inc. is the same company that made headlines by purchasing a $600 million majority stake in daughter Kylie Jenner's cosmetics brand.

That family connection might have enabled Harf, who is the daughter of Coty CEO Peter Harf, to purchase the house in an all-cash off-market deal reportedly worth $15 million.

As for the house itself, Jenner purchased it just three years ago, paying a little under $10 million and then an untold sum on an extensive renovation job from Tommy & Kathy Clements and Waldo Fernandez. It's reportedly just across the street from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's palatial estate, but family ties didn't stop Jenner from parting ways with the impressive home – and neither did the fact that it was not so long ago featured in Architectural Digest with Jenner herself touting its qualities as a secluded hideaway from her life in the public eye.

Here's how the Berkshire Hathaway Home Service described the home shortly after it was built in 2016:

