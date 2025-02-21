Kris Jenner Is Seeking $13.5 Million For The Famous "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Mansion

It's possibly the most famous and recognizable house in reality TV history, but if Kris Jenner gets her way, it will soon belong to someone outside the sprawling Kardashian clan. That's because Jenner has placed the mansion best known as the house where much of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was filmed up for sale, with an asking price of $13.5 million.

This is the Hidden Hills mansion with the black-and-white checkerboard flooring, and much of its interiors will look familiar to seasoned fans of the famous family. But if such a fan takes a liking to the mansion, they may be disappointed to learn that all of its current furnishings were placed as staging for the home's listing. But butters do have the option to keep all those furnishings for an additional $400,000.

As for Kris herself, she's staying in the neighborhood where many of her children maintain their own lavish mansions, and in fact she's owned at least two other properties in the area already. There's the mansion she bought in 2017 and sold in 2020 after making some thorough renovations, and in 2020, she and daughter Khloe Kardashian bought adjacent mansions, paying some $20 million for hers alone. Then, in 2022, she revealed she had a condo in Beverly Hills that she "kind of forgot" about.

Aside from its status in reality TV history, the mansion meets every expectation you would have for real estate at this high level. Every one of its six bedrooms has its own en-suite bathroom, and amenities include a steam shower, wet bar, gym, and a fireplace for those cold Los Angeles winters. But the home's official listing doesn't shy away from its pop culture significance either:

"Step into a piece of television history with this iconic Mediterranean estate. Spanning an impressive 8,800+ sq. ft. on a sprawling 1.3 acre lot, this grand residence is the epitome of luxury and elegance. From the moment you enter, you're greeted by a breathtaking double staircase in a soaring foyer, setting the tone for the grandeur within. The home offers six spacious en-suite bedrooms plus a dedicated office, making it perfect for both lavish living and productivity. The primary suite is a private retreat, complete with a fireplace, wet bar, spa-like bath with steam shower, private gym, and a walk-out balcony overlooking the estate. Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, this bright and airy home features expansive open spaces and towering picture windows, bathing every room in natural light. Nestled within an exclusive guard-gated community, residents enjoy access to tennis courts, a sparkling pool and spa, BBQ center, and sprawling grassy yards perfect for entertaining. With endless opportunities for relaxation and recreation, this home is truly one-of-a-kind. Live like a star in this legendary estate where timeless elegance meets Hollywood prestige."

The New York Times reports that the home is currently unoccupied, but despite reports that the home was more like a television soundstage than a real home for reality TV purposes, it's reported that all of Jenner's famous children really did live there at one point or another, including most recently her son Rob. As Jenner told the paper: "I've shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I'm excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners."