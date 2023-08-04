Kimora Lee Simmons Sells Her Beverly Hills Mansion For $16.5 Million

Fashion industry mainstay Kimora Lee Simmons has made a tidy profit on her Beverly Hills mansion,. Simmons has sold the home she purchased in 2008 for $11 million, finding a buyer for a final sale price of $16.5 million. The unnamed new owner of the property isn't letting it sit idle, reportedly making it available for lease on either a short or long-term basis at $100,000 per month.

The house itself is a picture of old-school Beverly Hills opulence. It spreads across almost 9,500 square feet with 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, plus a host of amenities, most of which were mentioned in the property's official listing:

"Nestled behind grand gates in one of Beverly Hills' most prestigious neighborhoods, lies a Mediterranean estate of unparalleled grandeur. The compound, with its manicured landscaping, offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion, allowing for the full enjoyment of the custom pool, spa, sports court, and tended garden. Upon entering the double-height foyer, one is immediately struck by the opulence of the mahogany wood-paneled library, formal living and dining rooms, and the grandeur of the eat-in kitchen complete with full-size butler's pantry. The estate also boasts a gym and wine cellar, catering to the tastes of the most discerning individuals. The primary suite, a true sanctum of luxury, features a stunning chandelier, wood-burning fireplace, spectacular balcony, and dual exquisite custom bathrooms with walk-in closets. There are five additional en-suite bedrooms upstairs, along with an upstairs family room."

Other structures on the property include a fully detached guest house with its own kitchen and a rooftop cabana that offers "panoramic views of the estate."

Simmons made a respectable $5.5 million profit in the sale compared to her initial purchase price back in 2008, but the $16.5 million sale price was actually something of a bargain compared to the asking price she had been listing it for: a little under $23 million.

The new owner, it is said, does intend to eventually renovate the property and move in full-time, just putting it up for rent in the meantime. You can take a look at the mansion for yourself in the video below from Neue Argot Creative: