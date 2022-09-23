Kim Kardashian Pays $70 Million For Cindy Crawford's Former Malibu Estate

A luxury beachside property in Malibu now has two members of celebrity royalty in its history. In an off-market deal that closed earlier this month, Kim Kardashian just purchased a beautiful 3.18-acre Malibu estate that once belonged to Cindy Crawford. Kim's purchase price? A touch over $70 million.

$70.4 million, to be precise, a sum that makes it the most expensive residential real estate deal in Malibu in 2022 so far, as well as the fourth most expensive in the entire state of California. Among those three sales one includes Drake's, $75 million Beverly Hills purchase in March of this year.

As we previously reported, Kim's new Malibu mansion was bought in 2018 by a hedge fund manager named Adam Weiss. Weiss bought the compound from Cindy Crawford and her entrepreneur husband Rande Gerber.

The Cindy + Rande compound was purchased in 2015. And at the time it was actually a two-parcel 7+ acre property. Cindy and Rande split the property in half. They still own the other half. In 2018 they sold the other half to Adam Weiss for $45 million.

Weiss listed the property in March 2022 for $99.5 million. He lowered the price to just under $90 million in July before finally accepting Kardashian's $70.4 million offer.

As for the home itself, it's a 7,450-square-foot stunner with four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, dating all the way back to 1944 but extensively remodeled in both the 90s and in 2016. Its most recent renovation brought the home up to date, with an emphasis on (per official marketing materials) its "chic style and serene setting with the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow." But such things are usually better appreciated visually, which you can do by checking out the video below from Berlyn Media: