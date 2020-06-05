Khloe Kardashian Wants To Sell Her Calabasas Mansion For Almost $19 Million

There's nothing like a few months cooped up at home to make you want to sell your house. That apparently even extends to a lockdown in a sprawling, 11,000-square-foot estate like the one currently owned by Khloe Kardashian, since TMZ is reporting that she's willing to part with the place if someone agrees to buy it for $18.5 million.

She hasn't put the property officially up for sale yet, but that's the reported price that it would take for her to part with the home, which has a pretty impressive celebrity pedigree apart from her ownership – both Justin Bieber and Eddie Murphy have called it home in the past. Khloe has extensively remodeled the home since moving in several years ago, though.

The mansion has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus amenities like a home theater. Then there's the swimming pool, spa, and "meditation trail" outside. It's been on the cover Architectural Digest, but that was before Kardashian had the place extensively remodeled (amusingly, one of the first changes she made to the property when she got it was reportedly to get rid of the skateboard ramp put in by Bieber). That remodel might be part of why her asking price has gone up so dramatically from what she paid for it back in 2014, when she got the mansion from Bieber for just $7.2 million – a lot of money but well less than half of what it's supposed to take to get it away from her now.

Khloe has reportedly been sheltering in place for the last several weeks at this Calabasas mansion with ex-boyfriend NBA star Tristan Thompson and their young daughter True as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the country.

You can take a look at the possibly soon-to-be-former Khloe Kardashian mansion in the video below from People magazine: