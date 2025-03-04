Kevin Spacey's Former Waterfront Baltimore Mansion, Once At The Center Of A Legal Battle, Is Up For Sale Again

Once you've taken a look at the incredible five-story waterfront mansion that until recently belonged to disgraced and embattled actor Kevin Spacey, it's hard to forget it. The one-of-a-kind 9,000-square-foot home sits right on the water at the end of a pier near Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, and Spacey had previously gone to court to keep it from going into foreclosure. But that's apparently all in the past, as the home's new owner has now placed it back on the market with an asking price of $5.99 million.

That's a profit of more than $2 million from the $3.24 million the present owner, real estate industrialist Sam Asgari, got it for at foreclosure auction last summer. Since then, Asgari was battled in court by Spacey, who accused Asgari of "bullying and threatening" him as well as neglecting to "comply with the rules applicable to purchasers following a foreclosure sale." Asgari had some issues with Spacey's conduct as well, saying the actor was refusing to vacate the home within the (rent-free, it should be noted) six-month period he was allotted to leave.

The home is impressive enough to be a true real estate gem, no matter what public controversies may befall it. Here's a bit from its current official listing:

"Anchored at the end of the pier, this estate is a singular expression of distinction—crafted for those who accept nothing short of perfection. Its five meticulously designed levels encompass six bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half baths, blending opulent design with state-of-the-art modernity. Every detail has been curated for luxury living: a private elevator, spa-grade sauna, custom home theater, and multiple sprawling verandas that frame the Inner Harbor's breathtaking vistas. The crown jewel is a spectacular rooftop terrace offering 360-degree, unobstructed waterfront views—a rare, elevated sanctuary for sunset cocktails or starlit soirées. A four-car garage accommodates any collector's fleet, while every inch of the home reflects the craftsmanship of the highest order, with bespoke finishes that elevate it to a league of its own."

The listing also touts the home's enviable location, within "Baltimore's most sought-after gated enclave in Harborview" and "directly on Baltimore's harbor and within walking distance to the city's bustling downtown center, as well as the trendy Federal Hill and Locust Point neighborhoods." The larger Harborview community offers its own amenities, including 24-hour security, a health club with pool and spa, and a private dog park.

Spacey purchased the property in 2017. After his fall from grace, he made it his primary residence amid mounting legal bills and a steep drop-off in acting work. Here's a video of it from before Spacey bought it below, courtesy of Charlie Hatter on YouTube: