Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Agrees To Vacate $145 Million Family Home If He Agrees To A Financial Support Agreement

It was recently reported that Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are going through a potentially messy divorce. The two are in court fighting over potential child support payments, among other issues. Perhaps most importantly in the short run, Baumgartner has reportedly refused to vacate one of the homes owned by the former couple in violation of their prenuptial agreement.

Baumgartner's refusal to vacate has a chance to be resolved. She has agreed to leave their 17-acre, $145 million beachfront property property outside Santa Barbara, California, but not until Costner agrees to regular financial support to be determined by the court.

The two have already disputed the amount that Costner would be paying Baumgartner and their three kids in the wake of their divorce, with Baumgartner requesting $248,000 per month and Costner filing legal documents to get that significantly lowered. He's also claimed to have already paid her $1 million since their separation and says she has more than enough to get her own place, but she's stayed put in the beachfront home in Carpinteria, California.

Costner has tried to get the courts to force her to move out, citing their prenup stipulating that she would have to leave within 30 days of filing for divorce, but her side says she can't make new arrangements for herself until she knows for sure how much income she can depend on from Costner.

The two have a court date next month, and in recent documents Baumgartner says she'll be able to get out of the house and into a new place by the end of August once she knows exactly how much Costner's monthly child and spousal support obligation will be. That's well past the 30-day deadline stipulated by the prenup since she filed for divorce on May 1, but it seems like it will have to do.

How much will the figure be? Presumably it will be somewhat less than the $248,000 she requested and which Costner refused to agree to, but exactly how much less is still to be determined.

$145 Million Compound

You read that right. The estimated value of the Costner compound in Carpinteria, California (about 20 minutes south of Santa Barbara) is $145 million, based on nearby recent sales.

The Costner family's 17-acre beachfront Carpinteria compound is a stunning coastal retreat that showcases the actor's love for the California coast and his appreciation for the natural beauty of the area. The expansive compound features a spacious main house with panoramic ocean views, multiple guest houses, a tennis court, a swimming pool, and beautifully landscaped grounds. There's also another entire HOUSE. Not just a guest house. A house that the couple had been renting to a tech entrepreneur for a $65,000 PER MONTH according to their divorce filings.

