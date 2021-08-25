Kenny Chesney Lists Tennessee Estate "Bella Luce" For $14 Million

Country star Kenny Chesney has listed his expansive, 56-acre estate in Franklin, TN up for sale, according to Realtor.com. The property, known as "Bella Luce," (Italian for "beautiful light"), has been listed with an asking price of $14 million, which would be a tidy profit for Chesney, who reportedly purchased it for $9.25 million back in 2009.

Bella Luce, priced to sell at $13,999,999, boasts a main house with four bedrooms and nine bathrooms across almost 12,600 square feet of living space. Here's how it's described in its official listing:

"Gated and private Mediterranean hilltop villa on 56 glorious acres in Franklin known as 'Bella Luce' (Beautiful Light). With over 12,000 sq ft of living space and extensive outdoor entertaining areas. 150 yr old reclaimed Walnut floors, Venetian plaster walls, 10 car garage (6 car attached and 4 car detached), home theatre, infinity edge swimming pool & spa, hand forged Cedar and Douglas fir beams, limestone fireplaces, elevator and generator. Lookout tower with 360′ views."

Chesney's secluded Tennessee estate is the most expensive listing in Franklin, and will make a fine home for anyone interested in a private, luxurious oasis in the hills of TN, far from the usual celebrity hot spots (but only a short drive to Nashville).

Chesney bought Bella Luce on spec in 2009. The public doesn't seem to be privy to why he's decided to unload the property now, but he does have plenty of other real estate holdings elsewhere, including multiple properties on St. John in the US Virgin Islands.