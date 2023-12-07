Kendrick Lamar Spends $8.6 Million On A Brooklyn Penthouse

Kendrick Lamar is the latest famous addition to a celebrity-stacked condominium complex Pierhouse in Brookly, according to the New York Post. Lamar has dropped $8.6 million on a triplex penthouse there, the same building in which Matt Damon and Amy Schumer also reportedly own condos. And believe it or not, the artist is actually scoring the pad at a bit of a discount, since it was initially listed for $8.99 million.

Here's what he's getting for his money: Almost 3,200 square feet of living space, not counting the additional "private landscaped outdoor space on 2 levels" (per the property's sale listing) that spreads across almost 2,000 square feet. Four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms are just the tip of the iceberg here, with almost every imaginable luxury and convenience found somewhere in the spacious unit. The listing goes on:

"Every detail has been attended to in this superbly designed penthouse level home. This perfectly positioned residence is second to none with protected, unobstructed views of the Manhattan Skyline, Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty. Soaring 18 ft ceilings with oversized windows flood this home with light all day and create the perfect frame for these mesmerizing views."

Of course, the penthouse itself is served by some top-level amenities at the Pierhouse condos for the rich and famous, including stuff like on-site valet parking, CrossFit fitness centers, a meditation/yoga studio, and a private rooftop pool. And, as the saying goes, that's not all:

"Pierhouse residents also have access to 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge's spectacular rooftop pool. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge also offers a farm-to-table restaurant, a cafe, a world-class spa, a screening room, event spaces, and elegant bars and lounges with some of the best views in the city."

Lamar will reportedly continue to live in California primarily, while using the Pierhouse spot for when he and/or his family are in New York City.

You can get a pretty in-depth look at Kendrick Lamar's new Brooklyn condo in the video below, from back in 2020 when it was brand new and still awaiting its first owner, courtesy of Jason Matouk on YouTube: