Kendick Lamar Just Bought Himself A $40 Million Brentwood Mansion

Perhaps as a reward to himself for demolishing Drake in their epic rap battle, Kendrick Lamar has paid $40 million for a 16,000-square-foot mansion in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. The purchase, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes a week after Drake listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $88 million.

According to the WSJ, the seller was a lawyer named Viet Dinh and his wife, Jennifer Ashworth Dinh. Viet Dinh most recently served as Chief Legal and Policy Officer for Fox Corporation, a position he landed in 2018. In hindsight, the general narrative is that Dinh's bad advice ultimately led the company to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle the latter's $1.6 billion defamation claim against Fox News. He left the company in August 2023 with a $23 million exit package.

The Dinhs bought the mansion they just sold to Kendrick for $19.5 million in May 2019.

The 16,000-square-foot mansion has eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a media room, and a gym. It also has a 1,000-square-foot guest/pool house.

By our count, with this purchase, Kendrick now owns $80 million worth of real estate. In October 2019, Kendrick paid $9.7 million for a home in Manhattan Beach, California. In December 2022, he paid $16 million for a home in LA's Bel Air neighborhood. In November 2023, Kendrick paid $8.6 million for a four-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, NY.

We normally don't post videos of PURCHASED celebrity homes on CNW (we have no problem posting videos of SOLD celebrity homes). However, considering the fact that Kendrick used a photo of Drake's Toronto mansion with the address clearly visible as the cover art for his Billboard #1 diss track "Not Like Us," we thought an exception was warranted in this case. So, with that said, here is a video tour of the Brentwood mansion that Kendrick just bought for $40 million: