Kendick Lamar Just Bought Himself A $40 Million Brentwood Mansion

By on May 17, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

Perhaps as a reward to himself for demolishing Drake in their epic rap battle, Kendrick Lamar has paid $40 million for a 16,000-square-foot mansion in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. The purchase, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes a week after Drake listed his Beverly Hills mansion for $88 million.

According to the WSJ, the seller was a lawyer named Viet Dinh and his wife, Jennifer Ashworth Dinh. Viet Dinh most recently served as Chief Legal and Policy Officer for Fox Corporation, a position he landed in 2018. In hindsight, the general narrative is that Dinh's bad advice ultimately led the company to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle the latter's $1.6 billion defamation claim against Fox News. He left the company in August 2023 with a $23 million exit package.

The Dinhs bought the mansion they just sold to Kendrick for $19.5 million in May 2019.

The 16,000-square-foot mansion has eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a media room, and a gym. It also has a 1,000-square-foot guest/pool house.

By our count, with this purchase, Kendrick now owns $80 million worth of real estate. In October 2019, Kendrick paid $9.7 million for a home in Manhattan Beach, California. In December 2022, he paid $16 million for a home in LA's Bel Air neighborhood. In November 2023, Kendrick paid $8.6 million for a four-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, NY.

We normally don't post videos of PURCHASED celebrity homes on CNW (we have no problem posting videos of SOLD celebrity homes). However, considering the fact that Kendrick used a photo of Drake's Toronto mansion with the address clearly visible as the cover art for his Billboard #1 diss track "Not Like Us," we thought an exception was warranted in this case. So, with that said, here is a video tour of the Brentwood mansion that Kendrick just bought for $40 million:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B
  2. Naomi Scott Net Worth
    Naomi
    Scott
  3. Joanne Whalley Net Worth
    Joanne
    Whalley
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Drew Bledsoe Net Worth
    Drew
    Bledsoe
  6. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  7. Bill Bryson Net Worth
    Bill
    Bryson
  8. Miley Cyrus Net Worth
    Miley
    Cyrus
  9. Lori Harvey Net Worth
    Lori
    Harvey
  10. Lochlyn Munro Net Worth
    Lochlyn
    Munro
  11. Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth
    Shaquille
    O'Neal
  12. Danny Denzongpa Net Worth
    Danny
    Denzongpa
  13. Bobby Shmurda Net Worth
    Bobby
    Shmurda
  14. Johnny Sins Net Worth
    Johnny
    Sins
  15. Awkwafina Net Worth
    Awkwafina
  16. Gary Busey Net Worth
    Gary
    Busey
  17. Christopher Poole Net Worth
    Christopher
    Poole