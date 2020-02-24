Ken Griffin Reportedly Set To Buy Calvin Klein's $100 Million Hamptons Compound

It's been a while since real-estate fiend and billionaire Ken Griffin has generated headlines for his real estate purchases. But now the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Griffin is set to add yet another deluxe property to his famous portfolio, this one from a seller who happens to be the legendary fashion mogul Calvin Klein. And the estate in question is said to be a property that Griffin has had his eyes on for a few years now

The Southampton compound was never officially listed on the open market, and in fact, that deal between Griffin and Klein hasn't yet closed. But if and when it does, Griffin will be the new owner of the home that Klein bought for $30 million way back in 2003. Klein renovated the property at that time before deciding to completely demolish the home and build a modernist structure that in a 2015 Wall Street Journal interview he described as being "all about the views."

Soon, those views will belong to Griffin, but it isn't known for sure how much he's going to pay for them. However, one source told the Wall Street Journal that the house's value could now be as much as $100 million.

If that price is correct, it would mean that Griffin has spent an unbelievable $750 million on various pieces of luxury real estate over the last five years. Including, of course, the $238 million he famously spent on his 220 Central Park South penthouse, making it the most expensive residence in the country.

As for the property itself, it reportedly spans about seven acres right on the beach. And in the video slideshow below from the Star News YouTube channel, you can take a look at some shots of the home's construction and its completed exterior, which show exactly what Klein meant by "all about the views":