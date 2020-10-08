Katy Perry Puts Her 4,400-Square-Foot "Guest House" Up For Sale For $7.95 Million

Dirt.com reports that after less than two years of ownership, pop star Katy Perry has listed a 4,410-square-foot home in Beverly Hills that has served as a "guest house" for the last two years, but that can now easily make someone a perfectly acceptable standalone home in the luxurious Beverly Hills Post Office area.

As you can see in the home's official listing below, there's no mention of the fact that it, technically speaking, was a guest house within walking distance of Perry's primary residence in the same Hidden Valley gated community:

"In the guard gated celebrity enclave of Hidden Valley, tucked behind pvt gates in the most well-appointed location, rests this immaculately updated Traditional estate. Double doors draw you into a refuge of flowers, lush lawn, pool, lounge areas & gorgeous landscaping. The entry flows into inviting, spacious living rm w/ FP & French doors leading outdoors. FDR overlooks grounds & opens to a terrace, ideal for alfresco entertaining. Chef's kitchen boasts ambient natural light, center island, breakfast area & FP, perfect for intimate gatherings. 2 en-suite bdrms & sep media/family rm w/ built-in's & bar complete main floor. There are 2 privately secluded upstairs wings on opposite sides. One wing encompasses the lux master suite w/ view veranda, 2 walk-in's, sitting area & sunny bathrm w/ soaking tub. The opposite wing consists of addtl ensuite bdrm & office/gym. Don't miss the rare opportunity to live in this tranquil retreat, while living the upscale Beverly Hills lifestyle."

Perry reportedly kept the house for friends and family to stay while visiting, but evidently doesn't feel like maintaining it anymore. She's listed the house with an asking price of $7.95 million, just a tad more than the $7.5 million she paid for it.

If you've got $8 million and a desire to live as Katy Perry's friends and family once did, you can take a look at the house in the video below from Home Drone Films and make your bid: