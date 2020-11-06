Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Buy $14 Million Compound In Montecito

A handsome spread of oceanside land in Montecito, California spreading across nearly nine acres has two famous new owners in the form of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Dirt.com reports that the couple have spent more than $14 million – $14.2 million, to be precise – on a Montecito compound that they apparently intend to serve as their primary residence.

The property's main house goes by the name of Villa De La Vista, and as marketing materials from Montecito Properties point out, was inspired by early 20th century architecture:

"Inspired by the early 20th century work of Reginald Johnson and George Washington Smith, Villa de la Vista is comparable in design and execution to the masterpieces built in Montecito in the 1920s, exuding a unique graceful presence. The detailing for the villa's interior and exterior motifs including lighting, doors and stone carvings were all drawn at full scale. Following in the footsteps of Johnson and Smith, Bollay's designs are equally timeless."

Altogether the compound is formed by four enjoined plots of land, totaling 8.9 acres with several structures like a detached garage with room for four cars, an expansive guest house, an outdoor swimming pool with a patio and a poolhouse, which has two bedrooms all to itself. There are also numerous other outdoor amenities like a multipurpose sport court, big expanses of lawn, formal gardens with sculpted hedges, and fountains.

It's all surrounding the Villa De La Vista, the three-story main house with its luxurious master suite and private patio. You can take a look at the new Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom house in the video below from Montecito Properties: