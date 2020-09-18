Kathy Griffin Lists Bel-Air Mansion At Almost $16 Million

Comedian Kathy Griffin is looking to get rid of her large gated mansion in Bel-Air after about four years of ownership, reports The Los Angeles Times. And in setting the asking price at almost $16 million, she's seeking to make a tidy profit of about $5.5 million more than what she paid for it in 2016, provided she can find a buyer at that price.

Despite the price increase, Griffin reportedly didn't do too many renovations on the property over the last four years. Which means that this listing from Susan Smith Realty from 2015 is mostly still accurate:

"Up a long private driveway this home features a flowing open floor plan. Luxurious master suite with his and her bathrooms and huge closets and large balcony. Each bedroom is en suite with great attention to detail. Stunning chefs kitchen with open family room. French doors lead to outdoor pavilion and infinity pool with expansive canyon views. Lower level features billiard room, wine cellar room, home theater and staff quarters. Subterranean car gallery. Elevator, Security and extreme privacy. "

Griffin is looking for $15.95 million for the home, which sits on about half an acre and was constructed in the Mediterranean style. If she finds a buyer before the end of the year, it will be the second Los Angeles home she's sold in the last few years, following the Hollywood Hills house she sold in 2017 for almost $4.5 million.

Getting back to the home now for sale, you can check out Kathy Griffin's Bel-Air celebrity mansion in the video below, from Susan Smith Realty. Take a look: