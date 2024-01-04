Kanye West Seeks $53 Million For Mid-Renovation Concrete Malibu Mansion (It's Missing Doors, Windows, And Electrical System…)

Back in 2021, Kanye West paid $57.25 million for an ultra-modern Malibu mansion. Shortly thereafter, he proceeded to gut the property from the inside out as part of an elaborate renovation project, the kind that many new homeowners undertake. The trouble is, the project was never finished, and now Kanye has apparently grown tired of the property. So he has listed it for sale for $53 million. That discount reflects how much even the luxury housing market has suffered compared to 2021… but also potential new owners should know that the property is missing doors, windows, electrical system, HVAC, and other removed interior furnishings.

Listing agent Jason Oppenheim for Oppenheim Group was upfront about the work that will be needed on the property before it becomes habitable again: "It will take several million dollars for the house to be finished," he said.

West's vision for the home was controversial even before he placed it up for sale. For one thing, he was tampering with the work of acclaimed architect Tadao Ando, who designed the house. But Oppenheim says that much of the value of Ando's work has not been diminished. "Much of the architectural integrity and the architectural value of the house exists," he said. West bought the home as an admirer of Ando's work, particularly the "Naoshima Art Island" in Japan. Then, the house became the source of even more serious criticism when a contractor hired to serve as a live-in caretaker sued West for alleged dangerous conditions inside the house. The contractor alleged that West fired him after he refused to tear out the home's electrical system and replace it with generators, a charge West has denied.

Time will tell whether the gutted gem of Malibu architecture will get a selling price anywhere close to $53 million, a significantly higher sum than the value of any of its (very) adjacent neighbors. In the meantime, you can take a look at what was done to the property in the video below, from the Hollywood Pipeline YouTube channel: