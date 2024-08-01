Kanye West Has Finally Sold One Of The Massive Wyoming Ranches He Bought In 2019

2019 was a long time ago for us all, but it must seem like an especially long time to Kanye West, who has seen his public image and career prospects plummet in the last five years. For the most recent indication of that, just take a look at recent reports that West has sold the sprawling, 4,500-acre Monster Lake Ranch for an undisclosed price.

West first listed Monster Lake Ranch for sale in October of 2021, with an asking price of $11 million. That was $3 million less than the $14 million it was listed for when he bought the land in 2019, although he may have actually paid less for it then. In any event, the sale is a steep drop from West's original reported ambitions for the property, which included the construction of specially designed residential homes he said he hoped to help curb homelessness. After West saw his business empire collapse following multiple antisemitism controversies and other erratic public statements, the property reportedly fell into disrepair, although it should be noted that his scandals happened after he initially placed Monster Lake Ranch on the market. The listing came after West got the ranch in his divorce from Kim Kardashian, but he took it back off the market in the summer of 2022 and even reportedly listed it as his official residence on a "confidential marriage" license late last year for himself and Bianca Censori.

Along with Bighorn Mountain Ranch some 100 miles away, Monster Lake Ranch is one of two large ranches West purchased in 2019 and gets its name from the abundance of "monster trout" in the large 100-acre lake on the property (not from West's iconic 2010 hit). In addition to its spacious and beautiful expanse of outdoor land, the ranch is also home to six different houses, with seven bedrooms and seven baths between them. There are also numerous other structures on the ranch, although what condition they are currently in isn't known for sure.

The sale comes as West is also trying to find a buyer for another dilapidated slice of real estate, the other one in Malibu, California, where a mansion he was attempting to renovate now stands without some of its windows, walls, and roofing. In April, he reduced the asking price of the property from $53 million to $39 million.

You can take a look at what Mountain Lake Ranch looked like around the time West purchased it in 2019 in the video below from the J.P. King Auction Company YouTube channel: