Kanye West Gets Approval For 52,000-Square-Foot Home On Wyoming Ranch

There's a lot going on in Kanye West's neck of the woods these days. Right on the heels of his surprise announcement of a 2020 presidential run, TMZ reports that he's officially secured approval for the construction of a massive 52,000-square-foot home on his ranch in Wyoming, as well as a few other projects that could turn the ranch into a home-away-from-home suitable for a music and fashion billionaire and his family.

You might recall that the West ranch is located in Cody, Wyoming (one of two in the area), and already had a set of cabins and other structures when he purchased it in September of last year. Now, those will be torn down and replaced with a huge, 10-bedroom mansion for himself and his family, as well as a couple extra lake houses for guests.

Construction on the new houses hasn't begun yet, and before it can there will need to be more approvals, like a wastewater permit for a new septic system. But the building and zone permits are ready to go, so ideally for the Wests, work on the projects can start pretty soon.

The property definitely won't be lacking storage space, since also included among the issued permits are plans for not one but two underground garages, each one measuring in at about 10,000 square feet each.

More details about these construction projects may come to light in the future, but for now we pretty much only know about the basic plans. As to whether the Wests plan to make a permanent home on their Wyoming ranch, prevailing wisdom seems to suggest that that would be a little isolated for two people as busy and prolific as Kanye and Kim Kardashian. But a project this large does seem to indicate that they're planning to spend a lot more time on the ranch, in any case.