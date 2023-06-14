Kaley Cuoco Lists $7 Million Extremely Remote Los Angeles Mansion

In April of last year, "The Big Bang Theory" and "Flight Attendant" star Kaley Cuoco purchased a 5,647-square-foot home in the Agoura Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $5.25 million. Now, TMZ reports that Cuoco is placing the property back on the market, and she'll turn a tidy profit if she finds a buyer at the new listing's asking price of $7 million.

In addition to its interior space, the property sits on almost nine acres, making it a secluded and expansive hideaway ideal for someone in the public eye. Someone like Cuoco, for instance, or Taylor Lautner, who was the property's previous owner.

The home's listing touts its location within an extremely select gated community of just 11 properties in Lobo Canyon, as well as some recent renovations that might have put in by Cuoco in the last year:

"RECENT renovations include an all new wine wall, wet bar and much more! The incredible open concept floor plan is graced with a MAIN LEVEL primary suite plus one additional en-suite bedroom. stepping up an awesome floating staircase you will find two additional bedrooms and a tremendous bonus/theater room."

Outside the home, with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms, you'll find grounds that would appear to be almost as impressive and luxurious as the home itself, per the listing:

"The resort quality grounds are second to none! There is a 45 foot infinity pool and spa, outdoor living room, barbecue center plus a new fireplace, added firepit and an abundance of professional landscape."

A bocce ball court can also be found on the grounds, and the surrounding views are hard to beat no matter where you roam.

This "ultimate contemporary masterpiece estate" is now up for grabs, and you can check it out in the video below, courtesy of the Perfect Art Properties YouTube channel.