Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Get $29 Million For Penthouse In Celeb Friendly Building

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have unloaded a swanky New York City penthouse in a very celeb-friendly complex in Tribeca. According to reporting first spotted by the Wall Street Journal, the couple has let go of his four bedroom, 5,400-square-foot unit at the top of 443 Greenwich Street in an off-market sale to an unnamed buyer for $29 million.

That's a pretty tidy profit compared to the $20.2 million that Timberlake and Biel spent on the place back in 2017.

Interestingly, the sale comes as Timberlake and Biel are also attempting to sell their Los Angeles mansion with an asking price of $35 million, so it's clear they're shedding some serious real estate holdings of late.

There isn't much visual material available for the 443 Greenwich Street penthouse, which makes sense given that the complex is a well known residential fixture for celebrities that values privacy and security above all else. Some of the other well known individuals who have called 443 Greenwich Street home include Mike Myers, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, all of whom were likely attracted to the building's purportedly "paparazzi-proof" privacy measures.

Below is tour of a similar unit in the building from 929Media. The unit in this video has 3 beds and 3 baths vs the Timberlake/Biel unit which has 4+4 and gives them an extra 2,000 square feet of living space. Also The Timberlake/Biel unit is a penthouse that features an expansive 5,000 square foot outdoor terrace.

As for the buyer of Timberlake's penthouse, we may not know their identity, but records do indicate that they've been on quite a real estate tear lately, whoever they are. They recently sold a Soho triplex for $49 million in November of last year, and they also recently purchased a 6,400-square-foot townhouse and three-bedroom apartment in the West Village for a reported $33 million.