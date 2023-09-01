Justin Timberlake Lists 127 Acres Of Tennessee Land For $10 Million

Justin Timberlake might be a "Man of the Woods," but he's nevertheless looking to reduce some of his woods holdings — specifically, 127 acres of land he owns in Franklin, Tennessee after purchasing it for $4 million back in 2015. Now he's looking to sell the land and make a pretty tidy profit in the process, having listed it with an asking price of $10 million.

Located a little over 20 miles outside of Nashville, the spread is a thing of beauty for nature lovers, with wooded trails, open pasture, and the Dobyns Branch Creek, which is threaded throughout the property. It can be accessed by a covered bridge and another entrance for larger-scale vehicles, and three different mountaintops give visitors a chance to look over the property and the surrounding valley.

It's also a place of virtually guaranteed seclusion, owing to surrounding large lots and a conservation agreement that limits development. Here's how the land is described by the McEwen Group realtors:

"Once in a lifetime property. Stunning valley with multiple creeks and waterfalls. Totally private with gorgeous mix of fertile creek bottomland and hardwood ridges. Cabin seated over spring fed pond and waterfall. Very rare! Property in Land Trust."

The cabin mentioned above is one of a few structures on the property, but this is mainly a pristine outdoor paradise for hiking, fishing, hunting, and almost any other form of outdoor leisure activity you can name.

While Timberlake is evidently ready to part ways with the property, he's not the only famous figure to own land in the area. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and well as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, are also landowners in the same general area, which makes sense given its proximity to Nashville, the country music capital of the world.

You can take a look at the land in the video below from the McEwen Group YouTube channel.