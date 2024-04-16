Justin Bieber Paid $16.6 Million for A Coachella-Area Hideaway

The Madison Club, a desert resort-like gated community in California's Coachella Valley, is home to many a rich and famous celebrity seeking a retreat from Hollywood and other bustling metros. The latest to acquire a home away from home in this exclusive community are Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber. The Biebers just spent $16.6 million in an off-market deal on a Madison Club mansion.

The house has never been listed on the open market, so details on it are comparatively scarce. However, it was reportedly constructed in 2009, and its last owner bought it in 2019 for $6.3 million, making the sale to the Biebers a very lucrative one. That owner also made some renovations on the home during his period there, installing a new infinity swimming pool, among other upgrades. And aerial views of the property show such features as a sports court and a separate guest house.

Public records show the pad sprawls across almost 10,000 square feet of interior space, and of course, that doesn't include the spacious and luxurious amenities of the Madison Club itself. Residents of the community reportedly pay more than $1,600 per month in HOA fees, and in return, they get access to a wealth of on-site facilities, including, naturally, a golf course (it remains to be seen whether we'll be seeing Bieber out on the links any time soon). And even if there aren't too many pics of the actual house, you can get an idea of what it's like to have a getaway in The Madison Club by checking out the video below, courtesy of the Discovery Land Company YouTube channel:

Apple's Tim Cook, singer Adele, music executive Scooter Braun, and Nike's Phil Knight are some of the other notables with properties in The Madison Club, so the Biebers are in good company on that front.