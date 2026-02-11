Justin Baldoni Lists 10-Acre Ojai Estate for $8.9 Million

Justin Baldoni is officially looking to cash out of the California compound he and his wife once described as their family "sanctuary."

The "It Ends With Us" actor and director and his wife, actress Emily Baldoni, have listed their roughly 10-acre Southern California estate for $8.9 million. And while the property is sometimes described as being located in Ojai, California, it is technically located in Santa Paula, California, about 20 minutes outside of downtown Ojai. Confusingly, the Baldoni compound is located on a street called Ojai Road.

Justin and Emily purchased the estate in mid-2020 for $2.12 million. They then spent approximately two years remodeling and expanding the 5,400-square-foot compound.

If they secure anywhere near the asking price, the Baldonis stand to realize a substantial gain before transaction costs and renovation expenses.

The listing comes as Baldoni remains embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with his "It Ends With Us" co-star, Blake Lively. Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation and seeking more than $160 million in damages. Baldoni denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit for extortion and defamation, which was later dismissed by a judge. The case is scheduled to head to trial in May 2026.

From $2.12 Million Purchase to $8.9 Million Ask

The property, sometimes referred to as "Moon Mountain Villa," was acquired for $2.12 million during the height of the pandemic real estate surge. After closing, the Baldonis embarked on a comprehensive renovation that was later featured in "Architectural Digest." The redesign, done in collaboration with Pottery Barn, emphasized indoor-outdoor living and incorporated feng shui principles. Baldoni has said his mother, a feng shui practitioner for decades, helped shape the energy flow of the home.

The estate now includes:

A five-bedroom main residence

Multiple guest accommodations, including dome structures imported from Poland

A custom-built tiny house

A "regenerative orchard" with fruit and avocado trees

A saltwater pool, spa, sauna, and cold plunge

Pickleball and basketball courts

A putting green and in-ground trampoline

Landscaped lawns, walking paths, and panoramic Topatopa Mountain views

Here is a video tour that was just posted by Liv Sotheby's International Realty:

A Broader Real Estate Shift

The listing appears to be part of a broader geographic shift for the Baldoni family.

In August 2025, the couple purchased a newly constructed six-bedroom, roughly 7,000-square-foot home in Nashville, Tennessee, for $3.4 million through a trust. The property sits on about an acre and features en-suite bedrooms, dual laundry rooms, large bonus spaces, and a builder credit for a future pool. The Tennessee purchase signaled a meaningful relocation away from California.

That said, they have not fully exited Southern California. The Baldonis still own a smaller Los Angeles farmhouse they purchased in 2017 for $1.04 million. The 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom home was rented between 2020 and 2023 for between $8,500 and $11,000 per month.

If the Santa Paula estate sells near its asking price, it would represent one of the more eye-catching celebrity real estate flips in the Ojai area in recent years. Whether the timing is strategic, financial, or personal, one thing is clear: the Baldonis' once-described "sanctuary" is officially up for grabs.