Justin And Hailey Bieber Spend Almost $26 Million On Beverly Hills Mansion

Justin and Hailey Bieber have expanded their real estate holdings in Los Angeles by one, but as TMZ reports, it's an extremely impressive one. The almost newlyweds (they got married in September of last year) have purchased an 11,000-square-foot mansion in the Beverly Hills gated community Beverly Park for the reported price of $25.8 million.

The place has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, and in terms of size and amenities seems to be a marked upgrade over the couple's other Beverly Hills property, purchased for $8.5 million back in 2018. They still own the property, but Justin Bieber made an unusual post on Instagram attempting to sell it on his own last year.

As for their new home, it's in a very ritzy neighborhood and reportedly right across the street from Magic Johnson's house, with other celebrity neighbors including Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, Sylvester Stallone, and Sofia Vergara. Here's how it was described in a recent official listing:

"Located behind gates and situated on over 2.5 gorgeous acres in the most sought after guard gated enclave of Beverly Park is this beautifully crafted contemporary traditional estate. Completely updated to 2019 standards with state-of-the-art amenities throughout. You are welcomed by a grand 2 story entrance and gallery foyer, large living room, den, library, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, a great open family room, and a spectacular theater. Featuring steel doors and windows which overlook massive lawns, an incredible infinity edged swimming pool, championship tennis court, outdoor living & dining rooms with BBQ & pizza oven, koi pond, & much more. Upstairs is complete with 6 bedrooms, including a palatial master suite with separate sitting area, dual closets and bathrooms with heated floors. This estate is perfect for large scale entertaining, set in the middle of park-like grounds, completely private and secluded. An incredible value and offering."

The home was featured earlier this year in a very short video from The Pinnacle List YouTube channel which you can check out below: