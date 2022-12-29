Just Nine Months After Moving In, Sylvester Stallone Lists Hidden Hills Mansion For $22.5 Million

Back in March of 2022, film legend Sylvester Stallone paid a reported $18.2 million for a handsome 10,400-square-foot mansion in the Hidden Hills community in Los Angeles. Now, despite having only lived in the residence for about nine months, TMZ and other outlets are reporting that he's once again listed the home for sale, seeking an asking price of $22.5 million.

If Stallone finds a buyer at that price, he and his longtime wife Jennifer Flavin will have made a cool profit of over $4 million on the home – not bad at all for a quick turnaround of less than a year.

The listing comes after Stallone had already sold his other major LA-area property, a huge Beverly Hills estate, to Adele for a reported $58 million back in January of 2022. He also sold a much smaller home in La Quinta, CA for $3.3 million in 2020. Stallone and Flavin have both made Palm Beach, FL their primary residence instead, and they've already purchased and moved into a $35 million home there, so it only makes sense they'd want to unload the Hidden Hills place as well.

The home boasts four bedrooms and eight bathrooms within its 10,460 square feet of interior space, and it sits on an expansive (and meticulously landscaped) lot of more than 2.25 acres for plenty of breathing room and privacy. And as the property's official listing notes, it's absolutely jam packed with amenities and special features:

"Features include an epic self contained guest house, impressive 4 stall barn with a beautiful and functional stable/tack room, private riding ring and much more. The resort quality grounds also boast a custom pool, cabana/pool house, outdoor kitchen, fruit orchard with a large variety of trees and a massive amount of all new drought resistant landscape. The primary residence is absolutely breathtaking and has been thoughtfully re-imagined using the very finest of finishes and craftsmanship. There is a home theater, gym, grand two story entry and an open concept chef's kitchen which flows seamlessly into the great room. This true gentleman's ranch is second to none in the highly desirable city of Hidden Hills."

About that landscaping … even though Stallone only lived on the estate for less than a year, he (along with a bunch of other celebrities) still managed to get slapped with a citation over the summer for using way too much water on the property. Stallone's "gentleman's ranch" was found to have exceeded their allotment of water by 195,000 gallons in May of 2022 and by 230,000 gallons the following month. At the time, Stallone attributed this to the maintenance of the property's large lawn and 500 mature trees. Definitely something to keep in mind for anybody thinking about buying the house now!

You can check out Sylvester Stallone's Hidden Hills estate in the video below from the Luxury Houses – American Homes YouTube channel: