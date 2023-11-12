Julia Roberts Sells San Francisco Mansion For $11.3 Million, $500K Below Asking Price

Back in late October it was reported that after just a couple of weeks on the market, a mansion in San Francisco put up for sale by Julia Roberts had found a buyer. What wasn't known at that time was whether the home was sold for anywhere close to its asking price of $11.75 million, but now we know that the property was sold for $11.25 million, a discount of half a million dollars.

Reportedly an indicator of the "cooling real estate market" in San Francisco, the unnamed buyer of the home got quite the piece of celebrity real estate at a bargain price. And Roberts herself didn't come out too bad in the deal either, despite the slash in sale price, seeing as she purchased it in January of 2020 for $8.3 million.

As for the home itself, it's probably best described as "stately," with five levels of luxury and privacy located on what its official listing calls "one of Presidio Heights most distinguished blocks." And it's reportedly been renovated extensively by Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder over the last almost four years. The listing goes on:

"Framed by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and the grandeur of the Presidio, enchanting outlooks can be seen from nearly every window. The charming brick entry leads to the stately entrance and foyer where the home's architectural detail and grand staircase are a warm welcome. The living room with wood-burning fireplace invites intimate gatherings. The dining room's old world charm leads to the heart of the home, the bright and expansive kitchen with views of the Golden Gate Bridge. This dreamy kitchen includes a seating area, breakfast nook, large island, two ovens, two dishwashers, two sinks, a Sub-Zero fridge, wet bar, walk-in pantry, desk nook and a balcony with a built-in barbeque."

Other notable features include a media room, laundry room, two-car garage, and gym, with a garden and spa outside. Take a look at the home in the video from Open Homes on Vimeo below: