Judd Apatow And Leslie Mann Sell Brentwood Park Mansion For $27 Million In Off-Market Deal

Comedy power couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann have parted ways with an impressive mansion in the Brentwood Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The deal happened off-market and the identity of the buyer is as yet unknown, but Apatow and Mann reportedly got $27 million for the mansion.

That's a good deal more than the $18 million the couple reportedly spent on the property back in 2009, when they purchased it from TV producer Marty Adelstein. Adelstein had the place built in 2005, and since then it's never been publicly listed for sale, which means that details and visual materials on the home aren't available to the public.

But there are a few glimmers of the home available to prying eyes, like public tax records and aerial photography that show a home that spans more than 10,000 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Out back, there's a separate pool house as well as a "semi-detached" garage that links up with the house by way of an enclosed walkway. Other touches include a gated motorcourt and tall privacy hedges, with plenty of shade trees over the lawn.

As for who the buyer might be, that could be disclosed sometime in the future, but whoever it is now owns, through an LLC, three quarters of an acre on a ritzy and celeb-friendly street ("South Park" co-creator and fellow comedy titan Trey Parker is just one of the famous names who is reported to live nearby).

There also seems to be little word on whether Apatow and Mann plan to purchase another home in the area, perhaps something smaller in the wake of their children having recently moved out, or maybe relocate back to New York City, where they've owned a $9 million condo for some time.

Judd and Leslie continue to own a home in Malibu which they bought in 2013 for a little under $11 million AND an 8,000 square foot penthouse in Santa Monica which they purchased in 2018 for $14.5 million.