Josh And Heather Altman Of "Million Dollar Listing" Flip Bel Air Estate With $14 Million Asking Price

The stars of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" have put up a listing at a significantly higher price, according to Dirt.com. Josh and Heather Altman have listed the Bel Air compound they purchased just over a year ago for $14 million. That's almost $8 million more than what the couple paid for the property originally.

The home only dates back to 2018, but it's likely that the Altmans added a few touches of their own during their short but sweet time as its owners. In any case, it's a very handsome estate in luxurious Bel Air. Here's how it was described in official marketing materials when the Altmans purchased it last year:

"Situated on nearly two acres of land in lower Bel Air, this grand six-bedroom estate presents a great opportunity for investors or owner-users to create a secluded compound unlike any other. Through a secure gated entrance and porte-cochere, the property captivates with the sleek main home wrapped in balconies and a guest home overlooking the outdoor lounge space with 70-foot lap pool and spa. All structures total 12,741 interior sq. ft with breathtaking canyon views in every direction."

Now, the listing is being handled by, of course, Josh and Heather Altman, and they're looking to make a tidy profit of almost $8 million (minus whatever funds they sunk into the property during their period of ownership). It's not known whether it was purchased with an eye towards flipping it or if it was a long-term residence that for whatever reason didn't work out. And it's not the only property to have been listed for sale by the Altmans recently – they listed their Beverly Hills Flats property in the summer of 2021 for just under $12 million, only to remove the listing sometime after.

You can take a look at Josh and Heather Altman's for-sale compound in Bel Air in the video below, from Smith & Berg Partners: