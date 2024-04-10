Jose Canseco Selling His Las Vegas Mansion For $1.6 Million

Retired baseball star and living Twitter legend Jose Canseco is seeking to part ways with his mansion in Las Vegas, putting it up for sale with an asking price of $1.6 million. If he finds a buyer at that price, he'll be making a tidy $500,000 profit compared to the $1.1 million he bought it for in 2021.

Located a little bit outside downtown Las Vegas in a ritzy gated community, Canseco's Vegas castle is more than 5,100 square feet of Sin City luxury, with five bedrooms and four and a half baths. It's what the official listing describes as "an entertainer's dream," and goes on from there:

"It features an attached casita w/full kitchen, living/dining area, private front entrance, backyard access, fireplace & 2 bed/1 bath. Perfect for elderly parents or college students! The kitchen has Wolf appliances, a wine fridge, & custom cabinetry. The large, beautiful backyard has been impeccably maintained! It has a waterfall, koi pond w/koi fish (that'll convey) & a built in BBQ. Both front & backyard have artificial grass (easy maintenance). Master bedroom is oversized & has plenty of room for a seating area. There's a bedroom w/bathroom downstairs, w/backyard access."

The listing also mentions another perk of the property: the community well provides all water, so it has no monthly water bills. There's an electric fence enclosing the yard, and purportedly quick and easy access to the Vegas airport.

As previously mentioned, Canseco purchased the property in 2021. He first listed it for sale in September of last year, when it had an asking price of $1.7 million, only to give the home a $100,000 price reduction a month after that. Now, the home is back up for sale at that same asking price.

You can see Canseco's Vegas abode below, in a video by realtor Tiffany Tea.