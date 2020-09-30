John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Purchase $17.5 Million Benedict Canyon Home

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's search for more space for their growing family has reached a 10,700-square-foot home in Beverly Hills's Benedict Canyon area, reports The Wall Street Journal. The recently completed home from JB Builders boasts seven bedrooms, more than enough room for the couple, their two children, and their upcoming third child, and they closed the deal for a reported $17.5 million.

Here's how the home was described by its official listing site before it was purchased by Legend and Teigen:

"A custom-built, design-forward masterpiece occupying a private knoll in Beverly Hills, this trophy residence is the pinnacle of sophisticated indoor-outdoor living and future of contemporary design. The sleek design embellished with bespoke marble and wood details features a welcoming 10,700-sq-ft open floor plan and soaring 24-ft ceilings that encourage exploration. Abundant picture windows and sliding-glass partitions beckon you to admire breathtaking panoramic city-to-sea vistas and cotton candy skies."

The ultra-modern home is tucked away behind a long, curved driveway leading to a motor court that measures 6,600 square feet all on its own. The house is chock full of high-tech security features to go along with its futuristic appearance, too. In a touch that likely enticed two famous figures interested in privacy and security, the property has an impressive array of 16 security cameras throughout the grounds, and the whole house is controlled by Crestron smart-home technology, "with built-in wall controls, safety and efficiency are prioritized along side aesthetics and usability." There are also fun touches like a home movie theater (complete with a 145-inch screen), a wine cellar, and a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool out back.

Legend and Tiegen haven't commented on their new acquisition yet, but perhaps they'll begin showing it off to the public one way or another soon enough. Until then, you can take a look at their new home in the video below from SFJ Group: