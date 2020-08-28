John Legend And Chrissy Teigen List $24 Million Beverly Hills Home

Power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been sheltering in place in their expansive Beverly Hills home, but with the recent news that Teigen is pregnant with their third child, they're putting it up for sale and seeking a new home with more space, reports The Wall Street Journal. And so they've listed the property for just under $24 million.

Measuring in at about 8,500 square feet, the home has been extensively personalized by the couple following their purchase from Rihanna for over $14 million back in the early part of 2016. They had the home extensively redesigned with a Southeast Asian theme and decorated in what WSJ calls "the couple's laid-back style," featuring a blend of modern and vintage furniture and not "too clean or sterile" in design.

One notable feature of the house is its hand-carved wooden ceiling in the living room, a touch that Legend explained like this:

"It was something we would never have thought to do ourselves, but Chrissy's mother is from Southeast Asia, so we try to find ways to work her heritage into our houses."

Marketing materials for the listed property mention its famous owners, albeit not by name:

"Private gated home to one of the worlds most stylish celebrity couples. The grandeur begins in the parlor, with its 33-foot ceilings and sculptural staircase, and continues in the extraordinary living room, where floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping canyon views. Bespoke patterned ceilings from Thailand, cerused oak floors and clay and steel-rolled walls exude sensuality. The chefs kitchen befits a culinary influencer and cookbook author, and opens onto a large family room. The master bedroom features a brass and concrete fireplace, a balcony, a lush Glam Room, and exquisite, newly designed closets evocative of a Chanel showroom. A marble Teuco tub, onyx sinks and a double shower are the stars of the master bath. The design language continues in the backyard, with its heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi, wood-burning oven, chefs grill, and grapevine-wrapped pergola. Solar power and 70kW generator complete the estate."

You can take a look at the house in the slide show from the Luxury Houses – American Homes YouTube channel below:

The Legend/Teigen home was also the subject of a video slideshow from RodeoRealty before construction was even completed: