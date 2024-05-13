John Fogerty Lists The Hidden Hills Mansion He Bought From Sylvester Stallone For $21.5 Million

If you're a fan of both the films of Sylvester Stallone and the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and you also have a little over $21 million to spend on a mansion in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, you are now in the midst of a possibly once in a lifetime opportunity to fulfill all three of these conditions with a single purchase. Robb Report has the story that CCR frontman John Fogerty has listed just such a mansion, purchased from Stallone, with an asking price of $21.5 million.

That's $4.3 million more than the $17.2 million Fogerty paid for the estate in the spring of 2022, and it's just $1 million short of Stallone's original asking price at that time. And even if prospective buyers don't have a passion for Creedence or the "Rocky" movies, they'll still be looking at a pretty impressive piece of property, particularly for lovers of horses and the outdoors. As official marketing materials for the ranch explain:

"Pepper Farm has the magic of an east coast 'Hamptons' style home mixed with the ease and comfort synonymous with the California lifestyle. Classically traditional bones are updated with an open floor plan that invites all who visit to light flooded spaces and sweeping views that capture the perfectly mature English style gardens. From the generous pool and inviting pool house, to the charming guest house, and the expertly layered barn with its eclectic and perfectly edited entertaining suite, this home offers the dream that is ultimately known as Hidden Hills style."

Pepper Farm was constructed in 2014, and neither Fogerty nor Stallone are reported to have made any major alterations or upgrades to the property during their stints as its owners. The compound's main house and detached guest house combine to over 10,400 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and eight bathrooms, all in a private and celeb-friendly cul-de-sac within the gated Hidden Hills community.

Take a video tour of the property below, courtesy of the Luxury Houses – American Homes YouTube channel: