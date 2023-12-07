Joe Jonas Lists His Manhattan Apartment For Almost $6 Million

Singer Joe Jonas is getting rid of the Manhattan apartment he purchased about a year before his elopement with ex Sophie Turner. Having bought the place several years ago back in 2018 for $5.6 million, the New York Post has the story that he's putting it back up for sale with an asking price of just shy of $6 million.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in October of this year, but he actually put the apartment up for sale before that, back in 2020. Back then, it had a more optimistic asking price of $6.5 million, but he was evidently unable to find a buyer and ended up holding onto the property until now. In the midst of a divorce, it's possible he's ready to just get rid of the apartment at any price.

The 2,900-square-foot apartment is on the second floor of a small luxury condominium complex in Manhattan, with roughly 2,900 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms. Not included in the square footage is the enormous private terrace, which itself measures in at 1,450 square feet. Here are some more details from the home's official listing.

"Located in the highly sought-after NoLita neighborhood, residence #2 spans approximately 2,907 square feet and features an open-concept living space with abundant natural light from eastern and western exposures. The residence is accessed by a keyed elevator into a private foyer. The kitchen is equipped with SieMatic cabinetry, Imperial Danby marble countertops, and Miele appliances. The primary bedroom features an enormous walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom and has direct access to a 1,450 sq ft private terrace. The guest bedrooms showcase floor-to-ceiling windows and one of the rooms features an en-suite bathroom. Additional features include custom oak floors and Daikin central air systems."

The complex itself features such amenities as 24-hour doorman, additional storage space, and its own community terrace on the roof. Have a look at the property in the video below from Clarity Northwest on Vimeo: