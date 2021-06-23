Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner List 15,000 Square-Foot LA Mansion For $17 Million

The Jonas brothers live pretty great lives. As artists, they've successfully transitioned from Disney boy band to mainstream success, both as a group and as solo artists. They have three gorgeous wives. They own three gorgeous homes.

Kevin Jonas, the oldest of the three, owns several homes in his wife's native New Jersey. Fun fact about Kevin and his wife Danielle: They met in 2007 while they were both vacationing in the Bahamas with their families. They stayed in touch and married in 2009.

Nick and Joe have put roots down in California – specifically the suburbs of Los Angeles. Fun fact about Nick and Joe's homes: The both live in Encino, California and they bought their respective Encino mansions within days of each other in November 2019.

Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, paid $20 million for their Encino home.

Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, paid $14.1 million for their Encino home.

Fast forward roughly a year and a half, and for some reason Joe and Sophie have decided to hoist their Encino mansion onto the market. They have listed the home for…

$16.75 million

If successful, that would represent a $2.65 million profit. If that happens, they essentially were PAID $15,000 per month to live at the house.

That's not actually 100% fair. According to the listing agent, Joe and Sophie "invested significant resources into the house" transforming it into a "high-end boutique hotel" with an upgraded home theater, outdoor theater, security system and landscaping.

Here's a video tour of the property:

The 15,000 square foot home has 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Other notable amenities include:

Lap pool with spa

2-bedroom guest house

Aquarium

Cigar humidor

Kegerator

Fog machine

DJ Station

Putting green

Secondary "prep" kitchen

Wine cellar

It's unclear why they are selling the home or if they've already moved on to a new place.

With a combined net worth hovering right around $50 million, they have plenty of cash to cover a new place while this one is being sold. Perhaps Joe couldn't stand his baby brother Nick owning a $20 million house in the same hood. Don't be shocked if you soon read on CelebrityNetWorth that Joe has plunked down $21 million for a home in Encino 🙂